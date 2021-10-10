Published: 6:36 PM October 10, 2021

Villagers in Bedfield, near Framlingham, raised more than £1,000 through their annual Macmillan coffee morning - one of many events held around Suffolk for the charity.

Many people in the village have family or friends who have needed the help of Macmillan Cancer Support, so it's a cause close to their hearts.

One of the stands at the Macmillan coffee morning in Bedfield near Framlingham - Credit: Val Rozier

The organisers were Miranda Courteen, Suzie Carr and Debbie Pritchard. Helpers turned up early to set up an outdoor cafe and decorate the garden with bunting in the Macmillan colours of green and purple.

Villagers supporting a Macmillan coffee morning in Bedfield near Framlingham - Credit: Val Rozier

A huge variety of cakes were donated to sell, and four cakes worthy of the Great British Bake Off "show stopper" label were auctioned off. There was also a raffle, a crafts and produce stall and a treasure hunt.

The organisers said: "Thank you to the coffee and cake lovers from the village and from further afield for coming to show their support and for being so generous."

Some of the villagers who supported a Macmillan coffee morning in Bedfield near Framlingham - Credit: Val Rozier



