New recycling centre encourages public to reduce amount of waste sent to landfill

Parish councillors Geoff Robinson and Keith Frost, county councillor Matthew Hicks and EDF's Jon Yates with school pupils Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

A Suffolk primary school has committed to correctly disposing of waste after opening their new recycling centre in a project supported by EDF Energy.

County councillor Matthew Hicks opens the new recycling centre Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL County councillor Matthew Hicks opens the new recycling centre Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Bedfield CEVC Primary School's new recycling shed, just outside the school gates, will be freely open for use for members of the public at any time of the day.

It also allows certain products - such as crisp packets, baby food pouches and toothbrushes - to be recycled with ease.

Caroline Berkley, teacher and leader of the school's eco-group, said: "We have taught recycling as a whole topic in the school.

"But we want everyone to join in, not just schools."

Pupils at the school with the new recycling centre Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Pupils at the school with the new recycling centre Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Mrs Berkley said the recycling centre scheme came to fruition after approaching EDF with their plans to encourage more people to recycle.

EDF donated £330 to pay for the materials, with builders merchant Jewsons providing the school with a discount.

The recycling centre was intentionally placed outside the school in an attempt to encourage more members of the public to use it.

The scheme is a collaboration with recycling company TerraCycle, who will collect the items from the school periodically.

TerraCycle will credit the school with funds once a collection has been made, with the school free to choose how they spend the money.

The school have decided to donate the proceeds to East Anglian Children's Hospices, ensuring the project benefits other members of the community.

County councillor Matthew Hicks officially opened the centre on Thursday, with EDF representative Jon Yates and parish councillors Geoff Robinson and Keith Frost also in attendance.

Mrs Berkley said the scheme has already encouraged six other schools in the area to use the centre and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

She added: "This is quite a nice way to encourage more schools to get involved, and get the word out to the wider community. "Every little bit helps."

Jon Yates, Sizewell B acting station director, added: "Sizewell B is delighted to support Bedfield Primary School with this recycling centre which benefits the whole community.

"This fits well with the work our green team carry out at the power station and the wider role Sizewell B has in tackling climate change through low carbon electricity generation."