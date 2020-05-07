E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Village’s creative scarecrows commemorating VE Day in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:31 07 May 2020

Winston Churchill was prime minister during the Second World War and was commemorated in a scarecrow. Picture: DEBBIE PRITCHARD

Winston Churchill was prime minister during the Second World War and was commemorated in a scarecrow. Picture: DEBBIE PRITCHARD

Archant

Villagers in Suffolk have been decorating their community during the Covid-19 lockdown with creative scarecrows - and commemorating the end of the Second World War in the process.

Volunteers have been helping their neighbours during the crisis Picture: VAL ROZIERVolunteers have been helping their neighbours during the crisis Picture: VAL ROZIER

Residents in Bedfield, near Framlingham, have been placing scarecrows dressed in war clothing in their front gardens for passers by to take pictures of as they walk past.

The idea stemmed from Bedfield Volunteer Coordinators Group, who have been delivering food and medicine to neighbours throughout the village ever since the lockdown came into force.

Debbie Pritchard, a member of the group, said: “We have had teams in place helping everyone since the start of the pandemic. “The scarecrow activity is something to do without having to leave your home.

“It has been occupying people and taking their mind off of things.”

Bedfield residents have been decoarting their village Picture: VAL ROZIERBedfield residents have been decoarting their village Picture: VAL ROZIER

The 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, when Nazi Germany surrendered its forces in 1945, is being commemorated on Friday - which has been made a bank holiday.

As the coronavirus crisis has forced any planned celebrations, such as street parties, to be scrapped, communities are having to come up with creative solutions to mark the occasion.

Bedfield residents have put up scarecrows in their gardens for previous events - but volunteers were keen to ensure VE Day was not forgotten amid the lockdown.

Suzie Carr, one of many volunteers assisting with the relief effort, has been credited with the idea, which was intended to brighten up people’s walks around the village and add excitement to routines.

A parachuter scarecrow can be seen in the village Picture: VAL ROZIERA parachuter scarecrow can be seen in the village Picture: VAL ROZIER

Historical figures such as Winston Churchill and television characters like Lance Corporal Jones, from Dad’s Army, have acted as the inspiration for some of the scarecrows.

And Bedfield residents will have the chance to vote for their favourite scarecrow on Friday as letters are posted to them containing pictures of all of the creations.

Mrs Pritchard added: “Whole families have worked together with their scarecrows.

“But we have a number of people in complete isolation in the village. Some of them have not left Bedfield in the last seven weeks.

Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, was honoured Picture: VAL ROZIERCaptain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, was honoured Picture: VAL ROZIER

“We have made it so absolutely everyone will be able to join in with this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

