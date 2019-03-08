Seven sweet treats feature on hotel’s limited edition Chocolate Lover’s afternoon tea

Seven chocolate-filled cakes and pastries feature on Bedford Lodge in Newmarket's chocolate afternoon tea Picture: Bedford Lodge Archant

A hotel in Newmarket is appealing to the county’s chocoholics by introducing a Chocolate Lover’s Champagne Afternoon Tea and chocolate-filled short break, just in time for Easter.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa’s luxurious new afternoon tea experience is only available from April 19 to 22, with the kitchen team pulling out all the stops to put a smile on customers’ faces. To begin, there are delicate finger sandwiches of local smoked salmon on horseradish and wholewheat bread, cucumber and cream cheese on white bread, poached Norfolk chicken and grain mustard mayonnaise on tarragon bread, and egg mayonnaise and sakura cress on tomato bread. That’s followed by freshly made warm fruit and plain scones with clotted cream, jam and homemade lemon curd.

But the pieces de resistance is set to be the feast of chocolate creations from Bedford Lodge’s pastry chef Jenny Beamish-Young, who has combined decadence with playfulness to craft cakes and sweet treats she hopes will stir up a bit of nostalgia in diners. Her selection includes shortbread chicks, chocolate nests with mini eggs, chocolate ganache delice layered with salted caramel cream, banana and chocolate macaron, spiced Newmarket Cake with mascarpone cream, triple chocolate layered brownie, and white chocolate and strawberry eclairs. If you still have room, there’s a glass of Moet & Chandon Champagne on the side too.

And if that’s not quite enough chocolate for you, the hotel has created a Chocolate Lover’s Easter Escape. The deal (£205 based on two sharing) includes the afternoon tea above, an overnight stay for two in a King bedroom, a Hotel Chocolat Easter egg filled with truffles in your room, and a full English breakfast in the award-winning Squires restaurant. Bookings are being taken for dates from April 6 to 22.

Noel Byrne, chief executive of Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa said: “The Easter bank holiday weekend is a fantastic time here in Newmarket. Spring is blossoming all around the historic town and guests can take advantage of exciting tours including Palace House and Tattersalls, along with plenty of other activities for both locals and tourists visiting the area. We hope that those spending their bank holiday in Newmarket will join us for a sensational afternoon tea in our award-winning Squires restaurant. Hopefully if the weather is on our side guests will be able to enjoy their afternoon tea on the terrace, whilst basking in the spring sunshine!”

The chocolate afternoon tea is priced at just under £30 per person and must be booked in advance by calling the hotel.