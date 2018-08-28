Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

PUBLISHED: 05:59 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:44 10 November 2018

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

Archant

This is a the shocking moment a car swerves and flips over on a fast-moving dual carriageway, narrowly missing other cars and ending up in a hedge.

The dramatic dashcam footage was released by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit following the incident on the A11 Newmarket bypass at Six Mile Bottom, in Cambridgeshire.

The video, posted on the team’s Twitter page after the incident on the afternoon of Friday, November 9, shows a 4x4 vehicle overtaking in the outside lane before it suddenly veers to the left.

The car then flips and rolls several times across the dual carriageway and a slip road before ending up in the hedge.

Fortunately there were no cars travelling in the slip road at the time and the driver of the car escaped with only minor injury.

The roads policing unit team Tweeted on the day of the incident: “A11 Six Mile Bottom earlier this afternoon, dashcam from witness to slight injury rtc. Very lucky.”

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

07:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

05:59 Andrew Papworth
The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

This is a the shocking moment a car swerves and flips over on a fast-moving dual carriageway, narrowly missing other cars and ending up in a hedge.

We need to help people with dementia more, say university researchers

51 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
University of Suffolk Waterfront building, Ipswich Waterfront

Communities have been urged to do more to help rising numbers of people with dementia ahead of a Suffolk conference on one of the county’s growing health challenges.

Quiz Many happy royal returns to the region - Celebrating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Prince Charles at the Walton-on-Naze Coastguard HQ in May 1989. Picture: ARCHANT

As the Prince of Wales turns 70 on November 14, people across East Anglia will be recalling their meetings with him over the years. Here we look back at his links with the region.

Caught in the act – Thief snared by holidaymaker using app on phone

07:30 Jane Hunt
Arthur Edwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar was spotted prowling around an Ipswich home by the owner after he was alerted to the break-in by a phone app, a court heard.

Prisoner serving 15-year sentence for robbery and theft absconds from Suffolk jail

07:11 Michael Steward
Gerry Sergeant, who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Members of the public are being advised by police not to approach a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

05:42 Jane Hunt
Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who attacked a woman in a church in Hadleigh has been jailed for 20 months.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A cheerleading coach who was sexting a teen is among those jailed this week

Cheerleading coach Chase Fowler was jailed for grooming teenage girls Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24