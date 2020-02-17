E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic pictures show car in ditch after crash

PUBLISHED: 13:19 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 17 February 2020

The car ended up in a ditch after the crash in Rishangles, between Debenham and Eye. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

This was the shocking scene after a car was found sideways in a water-filled ditch following a crash in rural Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called to the incident in Bedingfield Road, Rishangles, between Debenham and Eye, shortly before 7.50am on Saturday, February 15.

When they arrived, the found the Citroen C4 on its side in the ditch by the side of the road - but no sign of the driver or occupants of the vehicle.

"A number of enquiries were carried out and the driver was located some time later," a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said.

"No injuries were reported."

However Halesworth Police Tweeted that "officers spent time unnecessarily searching for vehicle occupants who had left the scene", adding: "Please let police know if you've been involved in an accident where it's obvious we'll be trying to locate you to check you're ok."

