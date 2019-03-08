Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Has the bedtime story lost its place in the digital world?

PUBLISHED: 15:59 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 26 May 2019

Do you still read your child a bedtime story? Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Do you still read your child a bedtime story? Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

A Suffolk librarian explains the importance of bedtime stories as research reveals that more than half of parents in the east of England are swapping books with technology when reading to their child.

With most aspects of life making a move online, it is no surprise to see that technology is also being incorporated into the bedtime story, and in some cases even replacing it.

New research by BookTrust, the UK's largest children's reading charity, reveals that 54% of parents in the East of England are swapping books for technology when reading a bedtime story - using home assistants, Facetime and voice notes as shortcuts.

Horrid Henry children's book author, Francesca Simon, is calling on parents to ditch technology and rediscover the bedtime story - and Suffolk Libraries are behind the movement.

Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries, said: "This isn't about demonising technology as it has its place when it comes to helping children learn. However, this must be done in moderation and it's about understanding the right time and place for tech."

The study also revealed that more than 50% of parents in the east of England give their children time on smartphones, Youtube, tablets and TV before sleeping. While just over a quarter of parents actually manage to read their children a bedtime story.

Krystal added: "While tech can be useful, it's not ideal at bedtime due to the levels of blue light which is emitted and can disrupt the release of melatonin which helps children, and adults, sleep well. Poor sleep has a knock-on effect on the childs development and the wellbeing of the adult."

The data revealed by BookTrust shows that there is a growing reliance on digital storytelling and that children may miss out on the proven benefits of bedtime stories.

"Books at bedtime isn't just about reading and learning," continued Krystal. "It's a vital part of the family bonding journey and it's a great way for parents/carers/grandparents to nurture their bond with the child and show them that they are important as the adult is giving them undivided attention.

"Reading at night can be a great way to gently embed learning for children as books have repetition and this can build a child's confidence when it comes to using language."

The study also revealed that 25% of parents who read bedtime stories to their children use either a smartphone, tablet, app or Youtube for the task, and that 43% of children aged 10 or younger now own a tablet.

Do you think that technology should replace the bedtime story? Share your views with us in the comments below.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There’s more to Aldeburgh Festival than music as alternative 2019 programme unveiled

Alice Zawadzki will be performing at The Pumphouse in Aldeburgh as part of an alternative Aldeburgh Festival programme Photo:Stephen Jay

Truth is stranger than fiction: Hollywood’s greatest bio-pics

Tom Hulce in Amadeus one of the greatest bio-pics ever made. Photo: Warner Bros

Pop Chorus to return to Latitude Festival - with 80 singers on stage

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Has the bedtime story lost its place in the digital world?

Do you still read your child a bedtime story? Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists