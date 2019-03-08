Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Nine ales to try at the East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 01 May 2019

Sue Campbell (right) and Dee Hoile from the U3A group in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Sue Campbell (right) and Dee Hoile from the U3A group in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Hundreds of ale and cider lovers descended on Bury St Edmunds for the first day of a popular festival.

Martin Bate, festival organiser, says he is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Picture: ARCHANTMartin Bate, festival organiser, says he is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Picture: ARCHANT

The 28th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival kicked off at the Apex and Charter Square today, and the four-day event runs until Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend over the course of the four days, with a total of 173 beers and 33 ciders on offer.

Festival-goers will also be able to relax outside and enjoy live music from the Sound Stage, while also tucking into a variety of food offerings from stalls such as the Crusty Pie Company and Carduso's Kitchen.

'Meet the Brewer' and 'Meet the Maltster' sessions are on offer, plus book signings and talks by beer writer Roger Protz.

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival runs from Wednesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 4 Picture: ARCHANTThe East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival runs from Wednesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 4 Picture: ARCHANT

Speaking at the first day of the festival, Martin Bate, organiser, said: “We've got beers from as far north as Orkney and as far south as St Austell in Cornwall.

“We've got 173 beers and 33 ciders and we've also responded to the feedback we had last year about things people weren't so happy about.

“They mentioned about not having any food so now we have five food vendors in the square, they mentioned about not having enough seats so not only have we got the seats in the Apex both downstairs and upstairs, we've also got seating outside so we've got seating for about 200 people here.

“We've got live music and entertainment in the afternoon and evening and children's entertainment on Saturday afternoon so something for everyone.

Peter Goldsmith (right) and Richard Russell-Grant, from West Mersea, Essex, at the festival Picture: ARCHANTPeter Goldsmith (right) and Richard Russell-Grant, from West Mersea, Essex, at the festival Picture: ARCHANT

“Last year, we had 4,200 people and that was up 15% on the previous year and that was mainly down to advertising and good weather. This year our marketing has gone far beyond what we've done before.

“My personal estimate is 4,500, others have suggested we may have more. I'm looking at a full-looking hall on Wednesday afternoon so they might be right.”

NINE TO TRY

Festival organiser Martin Bate has chosen nine ales from among his favourites on offer at the event.

The festival runs until Saturday Picture: ARCHANTThe festival runs until Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

1. Big Job (St Austell, Cornwall) ABV: 7.2% Style: Strong Bitter Colour: Gold

Festival Location: 133 - (Strong and Unfined Beer Bar - Main Hall) Availability: Good

You may also want to watch:

2. Blackberry Muffin Porter (Three Blind Mice, Cambridgeshire) ABV: 5.5% Style: Dark Colour: Dark

Festival Location: 168 - (Brewery Bar - Upstairs) Availability: Good

3. Burton Ale (Burton Bridge, Staffordshire) ABV: 4.8% Style: Strong Bitter Colour: Copper

Festival Location: 24 Availability: Good

4. Cliff Edge (Orkney) IPA ABV: 4.7% Style: Strong Bitter Colour: Pale Copper

Festival Location: 87 Availability: Good

5. Dark Mild (Timothy Taylor, West Yorkshire) ABV: 3.5% Style: Mild Colour: Dark Ruby

Festival Location: 115 Availability: Good

6. Gravediggers (Church End Warwickshire) ABV: 3.8% Style: Mild Colour: Dark

Festival Location: 30 Availability: Good

7. Heavenly Matter (Moonshine, Cambridgeshire) ABV: 4.1% Style: Gold Colour: Straw

Festival Location: 73 Availability: Good

8. Old Peculiar (Theakston, North Yorkshire) ABV: 5.6% Style: Dark Colour: Dark

Festival Location: 113 Availability: Good

9. Prince Bishop Ale (Big Lamp Tyne and Wear) ABV: 4.8% Style: Strong Bitter Colour: Gold

Festival Location: 013 Availability: Good

Visit www.burystedmundsbeerfestival.com

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Danny King column: Nervous at Wolves after a weekend in the workshop!

A witches team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Schoolchildren join crusade to improve the environment

Orwell Park School is making a bid to become an eco-school. Pictured is the school's recent eco fayre. Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Amazing Lego model of Portman Road is labour of love for Town fan Anthony

Anthony Volz built his version of Ipswich Town's ground Portman Road out of Lego using more than 3,000 bricks Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Developers understood to have appealed against Melton Hill housing refusal

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow fropm the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists