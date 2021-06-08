The 7 best places to grab a craft beer in Ipswich

Published: 11:30 AM June 8, 2021

With National Beer Day being celebrated next week, here is our list of the seven best places to grab a craft cold one in Ipswich.

People across the country have been encouraged to pick up a pint on June 15 (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and raise a toast to the nation's wide array of breweries.

A national "Cheers to the Beers" will take place across the country at 7pm – why not buy that pint from one of these watering holes?

The Arcade Street Tavern in Ipswich, home of the IP1 Pilsner - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Arcade Street Tavern

Tucked away behind the Town Hall, the charming Arcade Street Tavern has a huge variety of craft beers included in its more than 100-long menu.

As well as featuring its own IP1 Pilsner, the pub offers a range of British, American and European craft beers to enjoy both in-house and to takeaway.

It even offers non-alcoholic craft pale ales and stouts for those who do not drink alcohol, while foodies can enjoy street food on select evenings.

The Hopsters beer shop in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Hopsters

For those wanting to celebrate National Beer Day from the comfort of their own home, Hopsters in St Nicholas Street has a selection to cater for all tastes.

Set up by friends Ed Barnes and Steve Long in 2017, the store has more than 300 different beers in stock – from craft cans to much-loved European favourites.

The store even offers delivery – and tables inside can be booked for evening drinking sessions for those wanting to share a pint with friends.

The Dove Street Inn in Ipswich has its own craft beer menu - Credit: Archant

The Dove Street Inn

The St Helen's Street pub is well known for its extensive range of taps behind the bar – and is a popular watering hole for Ipswich Town fans before and after kick-off.

As well as featuring lesser-known breweries from across the continent, the pub also features an extensive craft beer menu, with a vast array of cans from breweries including Tiny Rebel on offer.

Other breweries offerings include America's Belching Beaver and The Brewing Projekt.

The Three Wise Monkeys pub in Ipswich features various craft beer companies - Credit: Archant

Three Wise Monkeys

Aside from its popular smokehouse BBQ and vegan food, the team at Three Wise Monkeys in Lloyds Avenue are no strangers to their craft beer.

Craft beer heavyweights Beavertown's "Gamma Ray" features on tap, alongside draughts and casks from Colchester's Other Monkey Brewing and Colchester Brewery.

Cans on the menu include offerings from breweries such as Magic Rock and Wild Beer Co.

The Briarbank in Ipswich brews its own beers - Credit: Briarbank Brewery

The Briarbank

Having been closed for 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Briarbank finally reopened last month to once again offer customers beers from its in-house microbrewery.

Among the beers on tap include its Grapefruit IPA, Black Horse Stout and Mocha Porter.

Its beers are also offered at its big brother pub, Isaacs, just a few seconds walk away.

The popular Fat Cat pub in Ipswich regularly features local micro breweries - Credit: The Fat Cat

The Fat Cat

The multi award-winning pub in Spring Road may be an uphill trek from the town centre, but it is a must-visit for cask ale fans or those looking to sample the offerings of micro breweries.

Featuring small breweries from across East Anglia and the rest of the UK, the cosy and inviting pub also allows patrons to bring in food from nearby takeaways.

Among the local craft beers coming soon to the taproom include Harwich Town's "Mostly Mosaic" and "Bathside Bitter".

The Duke of York has an extensive range of non-alcoholic craft beers - Credit: Chris Mapey

The Duke of York

Another pub outside the town centre to feature on our list, The Duke of York does a fantastic job at showcasing the work of small local breweries.

Featuring beers from Sudbury brewers Mauldons and Norfolk's Wolf Brewery, the Duke has a wide selection of beers on pump.

For those who don't drink alcohol, a selection of cans from Ipswich's Big Drop Brewing Co are on offer – with 5 of the pub's 19 non-alcoholic option coming from the Ipswich brewery.