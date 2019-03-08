Six beer festivals to visit in Suffolk in 2019

The Ipswich Beer Festival pictured a few years ago. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

There are plenty of festivals for beer lovers to enjoy during 2019. Here are some of those coming to Suffolk later this year.

■ Cherry Tree Inn Beer Festival, Woodbridge - May 31 to June 2

The festival includes 20 real ales from all across Great Britain, encompassing famous favourites, Bays of Devon, Reunion of London and Adnams from Southwold.

The annual event takes place between 10.30am to 11pm, with hot and cold food available from noon to 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Food is also available from noon to 8pm on Sunday.

Tickets and more information are available at www.cherrytreepub.co.uk or by calling 01394 384627.

■ Dove Street Inn Beer Festival, Ipswich - May 22 to 27

Dove Street Inn will be hosting its first of the year Spring Beer Festival, taking place at St Helen's St Ipswich at noon. With over 66 beers, milds and ciders available, this one cannot be missed. Dove Street Inn host three annual festivals held in May, August and November, keep your eyes peeled.

■ King's Head Beer Festival, Bildeston - May 24

This is the King's Head's 31st annual beer festival. You can expect more than 30 locally brewed real ales, eight local real ciders plus homemade food to enjoy with live music throughout the whole weekend, which is free to enter.

■ Gin and Rum Festival, Ipswich - May 31 to June 1

If beer isn't your usual tipple, the Gin and Rum Festival, Ipswich Corn Exchange might be for you. With more than sixty Gins and Rums, a themed bar hosting master classes, it is the biggest Gin and Rum festival in the UK. To keep everyone entertained there will be an award-winning DJ playing music from all genres.

■ 23rd Beer and Brewing Festival, Stowmarket - July 4 to July 7

The Museum of East Anglian Life is hosting its 23rd Beer and Brewing Festival.

This event is known to be Stowmarket's favourite event of the summer. You can expect the festival to feature over 80 real ales and a number of ciders accompanied with live music and entertainment.

■ Ipswich Beer Festival - September 19 to 21

This festival at Ipswich Corn Exchange will deliver an incredible selection of craft ale, real ale and cider.

The tickets include festival entry, a festival glass and a programme of events.

Mark Morris is the Friday night entertainment, with his brand new solo album. Saturday night involves live music from Lewis Floyd Henry with his "old skool" rock/blues/metal.