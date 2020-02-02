Bottomless Beertopia is back - with 'dude food', dancing and prosecco

Beertopia festival will return to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in March Picture: MILSOM HOTELS Milsom Hotels

The popular beer festival will return to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall this spring offering guests unlimited craft ales, beers and prosecco paired with live music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People enjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELS People enjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

Beertopia will span across two evenings in March on Friday, 27 and Saturday, 28, providing an evening filled with dance and bottomless drink in The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

The festival initially started off at the Talbooth in Dedham several years ago, but following its success the company brought the event to the Kesgrave Milsoms in 2018.

Tickets - which are priced at £35 per person - will entitle guests to unlimited craft beers and ales, while an alternative option of prosecco will be available for those festival-goers who prefer grapes to hops.

There will be golden, amber and dark craft beers and ales served on the night, with beers from all over the UK and a variety of strengths and styles for different tastes.

A range of beers will be served at Beertopia at Kesgrave in March 2020 Picture: MILSOM HOTELS A range of beers will be served at Beertopia at Kesgrave in March 2020 Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

This is the third year Beertopia festival will be held at the Kesgrave venue, with live bands performing on both nights.

Robbie Gladwell & Friends and a soon-to-be-confirmed act will perform on the Friday, while Saturday will see music from Robbie Gladwell & Friends, and The Deserters.

Sarah Oliver, the hotel and restaurants general manager, says she is looking forward to the third event.

She said: "We are hoping to continue this annual event in the future as it is a great way to show off the fantastic space we have here at The Hangar."

The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELS The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

In addition to the live music the chefs will also be selling a selection of delicious 'dude food' to help keep energy levels high for the dance floor.

Sarah says the food will be of a 'grab and go' style - such as a chilli con carne and a hog roast for guests to nibble on throughout the evening.

Also included in the £35 ticket is a proper glass tankard for guests to take home.

Ticket purchases are limited to 25 per email address - you can find out about tickets here.

The Hangar is also hosting a Valentines ball next weekend.