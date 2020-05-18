E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

PUBLISHED: 15:49 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 18 May 2020

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Archant

A huge swarm of bees caused a buzz in Needham Market after residents were forced to shelter when hundreds of the insects gathered on a street corner.

Residents of Alexander Drive and Burton Drive were left shocked after the swarm arrived at the corner of the two streets.

A video captured by a passer-by Richard Gerrell shows hundreds of the insects settling near to a bush near to a house in Alexander Drive.

The cluster of bees were trying to find a new home after outgrowing their previous hive according to Kathryn Martin, a nearby beekeeper who was called to the area to assist residents.

Mrs Martin said: “Bees very rarely cause very much bother to people while in swarms.

“They will have outgrown their old hive and will be looking to find a new one. This may be in a tree or a property and they often gather around bushes.

“If anyone sees a swarm of bees or if they settle near your home, you should visit Suffolk Beekeepers’ website where they can type in their postcode and find a nearby beekeeper to assist.

“Depending on where they are, the keeper could remove the bees and use them in a hive.

“However, if they are in high places that are hard to reach, you may need to call a pest removal service to destroy them, but they will be very reluctant to do so.”

The Needham Market bees quickly moved on without intervention.

However neighbours are expecting to see them again, as their appearance is apparently an annual occurrence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Keep your eyes on the skies - More chances to spot the International Space Station

Captured over Ipswich, the International Space Station passing overhead Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

Four charged with Lowestoft burglary where man was punched in face

Four people have been charged following a burglary which saw £440 stolen from a man punched in his face. Photo: Google Maps

Town rivals part company with boss because of coronavirus pandemic

Burton Albion have parted company with boss Nigel Clough. Picture: PA
Drive 24