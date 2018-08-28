Aggressive beggar banned from town centre for two years

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A notorious beggar in Colchester has been banned from the town centre after repeatedly shouting, swearing, intimidating and touching the public.

Thomas Roy, 51, of Montgomery Close in Colchester, was given the notice on September 7 2018, which banned him from behaving aggressively and shouting or swearing, being intoxicated through drink or drugs and being intimidating or insulting, or touching members of the public in Colchester town centre.

It also prohibited him from begging for money and other items from members of the public.

However he breached the notice several times between November 2018 and January 2019 by asking the public for money.

He was arrested on January 22, charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice and was released on conditional bail to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 21.

Roy persisted flouting the law and broke his bail conditions, reappearing at court on January 30 and admitted six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions. A seventh charge was withdrawn.

Roy was made subject to a two-year criminal behaviour order, which bans him from entering Colchester town centre except to attend pre-arranged medical, legal or other appointments for professional-related matters.

It also prevents him from begging in the town centre.

Sergeant Martin Willsher said: “Roy’s persistent anti-social behaviour was having a big impact on the quality of life for people visiting, living and working in the town centre.

“He also exploited the generosity of members of the public and claimed to be homeless, even though he wasn’t.

“Through the Safer Colchester Partnership, we work with agencies, charities and community groups, to support people who are in genuine need of help.

“But we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or aggressive begging, as in Roy’s case.”

Mike Lilley, portfolio holder for public safety at Colchester Borough Council, said: “Together with the police and other partners we want to create a better Colchester through having a safer and crime-free town centre that people can enjoy and results like this play a big part in helping us achieve that ambition.”