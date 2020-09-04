E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ban on street drinking and begging in Clacton town centre extended

04 September, 2020 - 14:08
A ban on street drinking and begging in Clacton town centre has been extended Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A ban on persistent begging and street drinking in Clacton town centre has been extended for three years.

The public space protection order (PSPO), which was first introduced in 2007 and has been regularly reviewed and extended, will now be in place until August 31, 2023, after the most recent extension by Tendring District Council (TDC).

As well as banning activites such as persistent begging or loitering likely to cause anti-social behaviour, the order also allows police and authorised council officers to to confiscate open containers of alcohol and disperse large groups.

Failing to follow the order is an offence and can result in a fine or a court appearance.

Lynda McWilliams, TDC cabinet member for partnerships, welcomed the extension.

“This order is one tool we can use to help keep people safe in Clacton town centre and create a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike,” she said.

“Combined with our joint patrols and partnership working between our anti-social behaviour officer and police colleagues, the PSPO has proved to be effective over the years and therefore it is right to extend it.

“It is important people understand this is not the whole solution to street drinking or anti-social behaviour, and we will continue to take a wide-ranging approach to tackling this.”

