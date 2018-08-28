What we know about Belchamp Water aircraft crash so far

A pilot in his 50s died yesterday afternoon at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Belchamp Walter. We have put together a timeline of what happened and when.

■ The accident involving a microlight glider happened just before midday on February 3.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and, sadly, a man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We will be maintaining a presence at the scene over the coming days to assist the Air Accidents Investigation Branch in their enquiries.”

■ Firefighters were called to assist and reported on arrival that the aircraft, which landed in an arable field, was alight.

■ The community have been sharing their accounts of what happened and their condolences.

Jane Walker, chairman of the parish in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury, said: “It is really out of the usual and I think it took a lot of people out of the blue. Our feelings go out to the poor man who has died and his family. Our condolences are with them.”

Aaron Hogsbjerg owns the farm where the accident happened and his father is a member of the parish council.

He said: “I went up to the field to drop a vehicle off and saw all of the police.

“There is a runway just along from there and it is well used.

“There are planes going up and down there all the time, especially on days like today when the weather has been so fantastic.

“We don’t take much notice of them. It is terrible that this has happened here.”

