Former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon set for Red Bull debut in F1

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 August 2019

Alex Albon joined Red Bull at the start of the month Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL/ MARK THOMPSON

Alex Albon joined Red Bull at the start of the month Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL/ MARK THOMPSON

This weekend marks the first chance for former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon to make an impression on the track at his new F1 team.

Former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon will take up his biggest challenge yet this weekend Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL? MARK THOMPSONFormer Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon will take up his biggest challenge yet this weekend Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL? MARK THOMPSON

The Formula One rookie joined the high flying Red Bull Racing team at the start of the month from their junior squad Toro Rosso after only half a season in the sport.

Mr Albon was raised in Bures, near Sudbury and attended Littlegarth School in Nayland before attending Ipswich School.

The Suffolk driver is now partnering the high-flying Dutchman Max Verstappen, one of the series' top-rated racers.

Mr Albon currently sits 15th in the world championship having scored 16 points.

His highest finish this season was a sixth position at the German Grand Prix last month.

This weekend marks the return of the Formula One season after its summer break with drivers gathering at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgium Grand Prix.

It won't be an easy drive for Mr Albon, who already faces starting at the back of the grid after an engine change gave the young driver a number of penalties.

Nevertheless the weekend will prove an important learning curve for the young driver who only joined the series at the start of the year with fellow British rookies Lando Norris and King's Lynn driver George Russell.

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Albon said on Twitter: "It is surreal to have been given this massive opportunity at Red Bull Racing.

"Can't thank you enough for believing in me and making this possible.

"It's a big jump into the deep end, but I've got my swimming shorts on.

"Now to focus for my first race with the team in Spa."

Among those locally who will be eagerly watching the drivers progress will be Littlegarth School headmaster, Peter Jones, who said that the school's morning assemblies were often focused on the outcome of the racer's weekend.

"We are all really hopeful that he will prove Red Bull's trust in him to be worthwhile," said Mr Jones.

"He is a role model, we could not get better."

The first challenge for Mr Albon will be free practice on Friday, followed by a tough qualifying session on Saturday.

The Belgian Grand Prix itself will take place on Sunday.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

