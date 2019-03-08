Politician objects to "fundamental principle" of demolishing historic Belle Vue House

Belle Vue House in Sudbury. Archant

A leading Suffolk politician has weighed into the debate over the future of an historic Victorian building in Sudbury which could be demolished to make way for private accommodation and a hotel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belle Vue House in Sudbury. Belle Vue House in Sudbury.

In a letter published in today's East Anglian Daily Times, former Liberal Democrat MP, member of the House of Lords and president of The Sudbury Society, Lord Andrew Phillips, has asked Babergh District Council to save historic Belle Vue House.

Jointly signed by Professor John French, chair of the society, the letter addresses the proposals made by the council, which owns the Victorian building, which would see it sold for conversion into private accommodation.

The plans would also see a hotel and pub/restaurant built on a derelict outdoor pool and a small corner of the park.

The letter confirms the objection by The Sudbury Society to the "fundamental principle" of demolishing the building.

Andrew Phillips Andrew Phillips

You may also want to watch:

The pair say that removing the building is not "in the spirit of retaining our heritage assets" which would help to "support the future prosperity" of Sudbury.

During its 148 year history Belle Vue House has served as a private residence, a military hospital, council offices, magistrates court and as a meeting and exhibition centre.

Following a full meeting of Sudbury Town Council in August, councillors approved a resolution to BDC asking that the house should give way to the hotel.

Following the meeting, Mayor of Sudbury Robert Spivey, said: "We decided that while a hotel would be a good thing for Sudbury the proposal that Babergh District Council is preparing would take up too much of the park.

"All the information we have for Belle Vue House is that so far there has been no proposal that would make good use of it, so we came to the conclusion that it would be better for the hotel to move and for access to the park to be improved."

However, The Sudbury Society believes that the house need not be demolished. They say that it could provide a "stylish" venue for a hotel reception room and restaurant.

Concluding the letter, the society pointed out that they "appreciate how difficult being a Councillor or Official is" but asked the town council to "save and imaginatively use" Belle Vue House. They also want to urge anyone who shares their views to get in touch with Babergh District Council to object to the plans.