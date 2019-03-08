Belle Vue Park is currently closed

Belle Vue in Sudbury is currently closed Picture: TUDOR MORGAN OWEN

The strong winds of Storm Gareth have resulted in the closure of Belle Vue Park in Sudbury.

⚠️ Strong Winds ⚠️



Belle Vue Park is closed today.



In view of this; we're advising people to avoid other parks in the area that have 'open access'.



Please take care in wooded areas on the Sudbury Common Lands. #StormGareth pic.twitter.com/zySSqkkz0v — Sudbury, Suffolk (@TownOfSudbury) March 13, 2019

The award winning park is set to be closed all day today but will be monitored closely.

Residents are being advised to avoid other parks in the area that have open access and to take care on the Sudbury Common Lands.

Ipswich Borough Council have also made the decision to close all major parks in Ipswich.

This includes Christchurch Park and Christchurch Mansion.

The Orwell Bridge is also currently closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57. Drivers have been urged to consider other routes and to expect delays.

The bridge is expected to remain shut for most of the day but it is hoped it will reopen before the evening rush hour.