Party in the Park in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 11:34 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 14 July 2019

Music, dancing and fun at Party in the Park last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Sudbury is gearing up for summer fun in the sun with the town's annual Party in the Park.

The free all day event, now in its tenth year, takes place in Belle Vue Park on Sunday July 28 and shows off the diverse range of clubs and groups in and around the town with demonstrations, workshops and competitions.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year's event, which will see displays from several local groups including martial arts, keep fit, tag rugby, baby ballet, marching band and children's entertainers.

The event will be opened by local group, Phoenix Suffolk Community Marchers and there will be live music throughout the day.

There will also be climbing walls, bungee trampolines, Punch & Judy plus face painting, arts and crafts, stalls, rugby, bouncy castles, slides and inflatables.

Live music will be playing all day with The Befriending Scheme running an acoustic music stage.

Organised by Sudbury Town Council, admission is free and the fun starts at 11am.

It ends at 9pm, with no admittance after 8pm.

For more information and updates visit the Sudbury Party in the Park event on Facebook.

