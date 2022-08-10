News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Belle Vue Park entrance plans backed by councillors

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 2:31 PM August 10, 2022
An artist's impression of the proposed Belle Vue Park entrance.

An artist's impression of the proposed Belle Vue Park entrance. - Credit: Babergh District Council

Controversial plans for a new entrance to Belle Vue Park in Sudbury have been backed by Babergh's planning committee - getting the go-ahead by just one vote.

The project had been recommended for approval by planning officers, alongside Churchill Retirement Living's plans for a retirement block and the restoration and conversion of Belle Vue House into two homes. 

Babergh District Council's project includes new landscaping and seating, and was drawn up following public consultation and feedback undertaken in autumn last year concerning the future of the park.   

The plans also include a new traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing on Cornard Road as the project looks to make "access safer and easier" for pedestrian access according to planning officers.

The scheme came in for some criticism from councillors at their meeting on Wednesday, August 10, including from Great Cornard councillor Peter Beer, who branded the crossing plans as "not logical" due to traffic concerns.

Issues around access for the disabled and emergency services were also raised.

Tim Regester, speaking on behalf of Sudbury Town Council, said they "want the whole of the park opening up" and have "safety concerns" over the Cornard Road crossing and the congestion it may cause.

The town council also expressed concern over the width of the entrance.

Polly Rodger-Brown, on behalf of Belle Vue Action Group, also voiced concern over the accessibility of the entrance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out
  2. 2 Police attending 'incident' near town centre
  3. 3 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
  1. 4 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  2. 5 'Quite different to traditional gyms' Suffolk gym with a difference opens
  3. 6 Buy the bread everyone’s raving about at new Suffolk cafe 
  4. 7 Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh
  5. 8 Andy Angles: Five observations following Town's Carabao Cup exit
  6. 9 'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach
  7. 10 Farmer 'heartbroken' as land sees fourth fire in 10 days

Speaking on behalf of applicants Babergh District Council, Lee Cavell said the entrance would help improve connectivity to the town centre and insisted that accessibility has been considered.

The council also confirmed that the gates would be locked during the night.

Councillor Alastair McCraw was supportive of the application - saying the plans would enable Belle Vue Park to get the "entrance it deserves".

Meanwhile, councillor David Busby raised concern over the cost of the project.

With six votes for and five against the plans, they are now formally backed and will be delegated to the chief planning officer to tie up loose ends.

Babergh District Council
Planning and Development
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
School children

Education News

85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk

Dolly Carter

person
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Cliff Richard photo in front of theatre cast

Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon