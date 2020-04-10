Work on 65 new homes due to start soon

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY Archant

The developers of a forthcoming housing development in a Suffolk village have pledged to invest more than £800,000 into the community as part of the project.

Developers have pledged to invest more than £800,000 into the community after permission was granted for them to build 65 new homes in Haughley.

In March, Bellway received the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council to build a development of 65 homes on land off Fishponds Way in Haughley, near Stowmarket, as well as public open space and a children’s play area.

Bellway have said the project, which will contain 23 affordable homes, is to commence construction in due course.

Having submitted a application for the scheme in December last year, they received the go-ahead by council planners at the start of last month.

Bellway’s outline plans for the development were approved last May.

Haughley Parish Council were in favour of the proposals, though asked for cooperation with the developers around the removal of hedges to make way for a new footpath.

And the developers have now revealed the full extent of their investment in the village upon receiving formal approval.

As part of the project, Bellway will make a financial contribution of £165,120 towards school transport, £10,000 towards traffic improvements and £4,000 towards public rights of way.

The developer will also pay a £657,687 community infrastructure levy, which will allows councils to invest in other infrastructure.

Richard Burrows, managing director for Bellway Essex, confirmed the new development would complement the “feel of the area” upon completion.

He said: “We’d like to thank Mid Suffolk District council for their help in formulating these proposals and are now looking forward to starting work on site.

“We’ll be building a good mix of well-designed two, three and four-bedroom houses from our new Artisan range on this site, as well as 23 much-needed affordable apartments and houses for local people.

“The wider benefits to the village will include a new public open space, with an on-site play area and a significant extension of the public footpath network to be provided.

“Trees, shrubs and hedgerows within or next to the site’s boundaries – 94 altogether – will be retained, complemented by the planting of 29 new trees and landscaping, to preserve the woodland feel of the area.”