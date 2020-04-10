E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Work on 65 new homes due to start soon

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 April 2020

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Archant

The developers of a forthcoming housing development in a Suffolk village have pledged to invest more than £800,000 into the community as part of the project.

Developers have pledged to invest more than £800,000 into the community after permission was granted for them to build 65 new homes in Haughley.

In March, Bellway received the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council to build a development of 65 homes on land off Fishponds Way in Haughley, near Stowmarket, as well as public open space and a children’s play area.

Bellway have said the project, which will contain 23 affordable homes, is to commence construction in due course.

Having submitted a application for the scheme in December last year, they received the go-ahead by council planners at the start of last month.

Bellway’s outline plans for the development were approved last May.

Haughley Parish Council were in favour of the proposals, though asked for cooperation with the developers around the removal of hedges to make way for a new footpath.

You may also want to watch:

And the developers have now revealed the full extent of their investment in the village upon receiving formal approval.

As part of the project, Bellway will make a financial contribution of £165,120 towards school transport, £10,000 towards traffic improvements and £4,000 towards public rights of way.

The developer will also pay a £657,687 community infrastructure levy, which will allows councils to invest in other infrastructure.

Richard Burrows, managing director for Bellway Essex, confirmed the new development would complement the “feel of the area” upon completion.

He said: “We’d like to thank Mid Suffolk District council for their help in formulating these proposals and are now looking forward to starting work on site.

“We’ll be building a good mix of well-designed two, three and four-bedroom houses from our new Artisan range on this site, as well as 23 much-needed affordable apartments and houses for local people.

“The wider benefits to the village will include a new public open space, with an on-site play area and a significant extension of the public footpath network to be provided.

“Trees, shrubs and hedgerows within or next to the site’s boundaries – 94 altogether – will be retained, complemented by the planting of 29 new trees and landscaping, to preserve the woodland feel of the area.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

On this day in Town’s history: The night McCarthy left

Town manager Mick McCarthy leaves the press room after his final game against Barnsley in April 2018

Work on 65 new homes due to start soon

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY

Violent offender’s appeal against ‘excessive’ jail term dismissed by court

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kieron Dyer: ‘The best Town XI I played with’

Kieron Dyer Town XI

Care home inspected before lockdown put in special measures over ‘serious safety concerns’

Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave, which has been placed in special measures Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24