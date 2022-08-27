Firefighter thanked for 44 years of 'selfless dedication'

A beloved Suffolk firefighter is retiring after 44 years of service to his local fire station. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A beloved Suffolk firefighter is retiring after 44 years of service to his local fire station.

Watch manager Graham Abrey, known to friends as 'Choc', is due to retire at the end of the month after more than four decades of service at Mildenhall fire station.

The service commemorated his last drill night in a celebration conducted on Thursday, August 25.

In a Facebook post for Graham, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We thank you for your selfless dedication, commitment and service to your local community, the county of Suffolk and beyond. We wish you the very best as you start a new chapter."

Comments him well in his new pager-free life, saying he'd finally be able to enjoy uninterrupted nights.

Others said Graham would be "sorely missed", with many adding that it was pleasure to work with him over the years.