News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Updated

Missing person from Braintree has been found

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:34 PM April 21, 2021    Updated: 11:15 AM April 22, 2021
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

A missing person person from Braintree has been found - Credit: IAN BURT

Ben Barnsley, from Braintree, has now been found after being reported missing. 

Police were concerned for the welfare of the 30-year-old who had been reported missing from Braintree.

Mr Barnsley was last seen in the Bartram Avenue area of the town shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Essex Police would like to thank for the public's support and for sharing their appeal. 

Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Martin Retail Group LTD have now got to pay £60,000 to Babergh District Council 

Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A fire took place at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A DHL delivery van appears to drive around planters designed to close Jovian Way, Ipswich to traffic

DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon