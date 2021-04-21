Missing person from Braintree has been found

Updated

Published: 9:34 PM April 21, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM April 22, 2021

A missing person person from Braintree has been found - Credit: IAN BURT

Ben Barnsley, from Braintree, has now been found after being reported missing.

Police were concerned for the welfare of the 30-year-old who had been reported missing from Braintree.

Mr Barnsley was last seen in the Bartram Avenue area of the town shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Essex Police would like to thank for the public's support and for sharing their appeal.