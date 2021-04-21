Concern for welfare of 30-year-old man reported missing
Published: 9:34 PM April 21, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man who has been reported missing from Braintree.
Ben Barnsley was last seen in the Bartram Avenue area of the town shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Ben is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with black hair and stubble.
He also has a half-sleeve tattoo on one of his arms.
It is believed he may be driving a black Mercedes CLA 220 AMG Sport.
Anyone with information related to Ben's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1078 of April 21.
Most Read
- 1 A12 closed following serious collision
- 2 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure
- 3 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town
- 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton
- 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town
- 6 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
- 7 Have you seen this Suffolk pub’s new outdoor kitchen and bar?
- 8 Grandfather-of-two 'died with dignity' in hospice while serving life sentence
- 9 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
- 10 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station