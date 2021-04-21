Concern for welfare of 30-year-old man reported missing

Published: 9:34 PM April 21, 2021

Ben Barnsley has been reported missing from Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man who has been reported missing from Braintree.

Ben Barnsley was last seen in the Bartram Avenue area of the town shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Ben is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with black hair and stubble.

He also has a half-sleeve tattoo on one of his arms.

It is believed he may be driving a black Mercedes CLA 220 AMG Sport.

Anyone with information related to Ben's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1078 of April 21.