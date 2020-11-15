E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Guinness World Record holder to take on ‘most daunting challenge yet’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 November 2020

Ben Blowes will be running 31 marathons in 31 days in December. Picture: TOM'S TRUST

Ben Blowes will be running 31 marathons in 31 days in December. Picture: TOM'S TRUST

A Guinness World Record holder from Suffolk is set to take on his most challenging running test yet as he aims to complete 31 marathons in a row.

Renowned runner Ben Blowes will be finishing a marathon a day throughout December as part of Tom’s Trust’s 31 Stars campaign.

The charity aims to fundraise for the provision of psychological and mental health care for children with brain tumours.

At the end of an unprecedented year, in which mental health and exercise have become key issues during lockdown, Ben’s extraordinary challenge will take him through iconic routes around Suffolk, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.

By completing a marathon a day, Ben hopes to raise enough funds for Tom’s Trust to provide a full year of psychological care for 31 vulnerable children suffering with brain tumours.

And if that is not enough of a challenge, Ben is aiming to run all 31 marathons in under four hours each, all while continuing to do his full-time job.

The experienced runner said he was ready for the “daunting” challenge. In 2017 Ben earned a place in the Guinness Book Of Records for the ‘Fastest Marathon Carrying A Household Appliance‘ – when he completed the London Marathon carrying a tumble dryer on his back

“I am so proud to support the Tom’s Trust children and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said.

“After meeting Deborah - the charity’s founder - a few years ago and hearing her talk about her son Tom and the changes that she wanted to make in his name, I knew that I had to do something to help.

“Every painful step I take in December will be helping to support a child and their family.

“This is a daunting challenge but one that I’m looking forward to and I wouldn’t be able to attempt it without the support of my family and the fantastic team behind the campaign.”

Tom’s Trust, has pioneered a psychological care and support programme for children with brain tumours in hospitals within the UK and has a vision to implement this within every UK hospital that treats children for brain tumours.

Deborah Whiteley, Founder of Tom’s Trust said: “Every day throughout December, we will be sharing the story of a child who has suffered, or is suffering with, a brain tumour, highlighting the vital need for our expert mental health programme for these children and their families.

“We are extremely grateful to Ben for his dedication to support Tom’s Trust.”

