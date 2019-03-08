E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Bully' kicked partner in the thigh

PUBLISHED: 12:39 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 07 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A "bully" who kicked his partner during a row at their Suffolk home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Ben Diamond, formerly of Lakenheath, who had denied two offences of assaulting his partner Sarah McPherson causing her actual bodily harm.

He was cleared of allegedly grabbing her by the neck and lifting her off the ground but convicted of kicking her thigh.

Sentencing Diamond, 22, to a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordering him to do 150 hours unpaid work, Judge Martyn Levett described him as "jealous and controlling" and a "bully."

Diamond, who now lives in Orkney, was also given a 20-day rehabilitation order and a restraining order.

During his trial he claimed Ms McPherson had been upset after he locked himself in the bathroom with her mobile phone and had punched him in the face because she thought he had done something to her phone.

Diamond accepted pushing her neck during a row at their Lakenheath home on July 11 last year but denied grabbing her throat.

He claimed he had kicked a door not realising she was behind it and it had hit her thigh.

