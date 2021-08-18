Tributes to 'kind and caring' friend, father and boyfriend who died in A144 crash

Published: 4:34 PM August 18, 2021

The family of Ben Doughty who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision on the A144 at Halesworth have paid tribute to him - saying he was a "kind and caring" person.

Officers were called at approximately 9.40pm on Sunday 15 August, following reports of a serious collision involving two vehicles – a blue Audi RS4 and a white Kia Cee’d.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and an air ambulance attended but the driver and sole occupant of the Audi – a man aged in his 20s – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Ben Doughty, aged 28, from Holton.

Mr Doughty's family released a tribute which reads: "Kind, caring and an amazing friend, father and boyfriend.

"He was hardworking and an exceptional provider.

"He was generous and loved by many people."

The female driver and male passenger of the other vehicle – Kia Cee’d – were both assessed at hospital and were later discharged after sustaining minor injuries.

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who had a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 349 of 15 August 2021.







