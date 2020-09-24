E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug dealer caught with £4k of cannabis warned he could be jailed

PUBLISHED: 06:09 25 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk drug dealer who was in possession of cannabis worth £4,000 has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Ben Houghton, 19, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court at an earlier hearing to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on March 7 last year.

You may also want to watch:

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 5 last year and March 8 last year.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Houghton had been involved in street dealing and the value of the cannabis was around £4,000.

He was due to have been sentenced on Thursday (September 24) but Judge Rupert Overbury agreed to adjourn the hearing until next week after hearing submissions from barristers in the case.

Judge Overbury said the case involved nearly half a kilo of cannabis and warned Houghton he could be given a custodial sentence when he returns to court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Historic features to be restored to Cornhill Post Office as completion date announced

Ipswich's former Post Office pictured last October before restoration work began. Historic finials will be restored to the four pillars on the roof. Picture: ARCHANT

New coronavirus testing centre set up at Martlesham Heath for critical key workers

A new testing site for critical key workers - NHS staff and care staff, alongside teachers - has been set up at Martlesham Park and Ride Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Farmers welcome Lords vote to protect post-Brexit food standards

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford has welcomed a House of Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill which aims to safeguard UK food standards in post-Brexit trade deals. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich sex offender downloaded indecent images of children onto laptop

Mark Delancey, of Ipswich, downloaded indecent images of children onto his computer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Ipswich MP: I share frustration at Covid restrictions...but we mustn’t get complacent

Tom Hunt, Ipswich's MP, said he shared frustration with many of the new coronavirus restrictions - but that it was important not to be complacent over the virus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN