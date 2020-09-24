Drug dealer caught with £4k of cannabis warned he could be jailed

A Suffolk drug dealer who was in possession of cannabis worth £4,000 has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Ben Houghton, 19, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court at an earlier hearing to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on March 7 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 5 last year and March 8 last year.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Houghton had been involved in street dealing and the value of the cannabis was around £4,000.

He was due to have been sentenced on Thursday (September 24) but Judge Rupert Overbury agreed to adjourn the hearing until next week after hearing submissions from barristers in the case.

Judge Overbury said the case involved nearly half a kilo of cannabis and warned Houghton he could be given a custodial sentence when he returns to court.