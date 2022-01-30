Suffolk teen thought to be youngest churchwarden in the country

Ben Jenkins, middle, pictured with Bishop Mike Harrison right, and Archdeacon David Jenkins, left. - Credit: Picture courtesy of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese.

Teenager Ben Jenkins has a special role serving his community - as the youngest churchwarden in Suffolk, and possibly England.

Usually the post is occupied by a mature or retired person, but Ben is just 19 years old and certainly fits the 'Growing Younger' aspiration of the church for its congregations across the county.

The Rt Rev Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, welcomed the appointment of Ben at a special service held at St Nicolas' Church, Stanningfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

Bishop Mike said, “Ben discussed his growing sense of vocation to serve as a churchwarden with his parish priest and discerned a call to serve the community in this way.

"I am delighted that Ben has taken on this role. More and more young people are coming forward to serve in a variety of roles within the life of the church and this is a great example of that happening here in Suffolk.

"Growing Younger is part of the diocesan aspiration for our congregations across the county and this appointment fits the bill very well!”

Ben said: “The church is a really important part of community life in rural areas and I want to ensure this continues.

“Lots of young people my age volunteer with different organisations. I felt called to make a difference in my local church and community.”

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: “It’s wonderful to see young people coming forward to serve their churches and communities.

“I am so grateful that people of all ages in our churches give of their time and talent, and we could not serve our Suffolk communities without them.”

Churchwardens - a voluntary elected role which dates back to the 1200s - play a vital role in the life of a local parish, caring for the church building and working closely with the clergy to support the life of the church community.

Rev Canon Sharon Potter, rector of the Cockfield Benefice which includes St Nicolas, Stanningfield, said: “We were all really encouraged when Ben offered to step forward and take on this responsibility. It is great to see a new generation of churchgoers coming forward to offer their skills and time.”