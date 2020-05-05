Man who left threatening voicemail for housing team jailed
PUBLISHED: 20:53 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 05 May 2020
Archant
A man who left a threatening voicemail on the phone of council workers who were trying to help him has been jailed.
Ben McGarrity, 26, rang a housing officer at Tendring District Council on Monday, April 27, when he left a threatening message.
The team had been speaking to McGarrity over the phone around ten minutes before he called again and left the message in connection with a housing enquiry.
You may also want to watch:
Essex Police arrested McGarrity, of no fixed address, two days later.
At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, McGarrity was sentenced to four weeks in prison for leaving a threatening message and was ordered to pay £128 in compensation.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Vanessa Moss said: “McGarrity repaid the council workers who were trying to help him with threats of violence that caused alarm and distress.
“We found that he had borrowed a member of the public’s phone to make both the calls to Tendring District Council and it didn’t take us long to track him down.
“McGarrity’s criminal behaviour and all-round unpleasantness has resulted in him being sent to prison.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.