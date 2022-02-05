TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best
- Credit: BBC / Purple Productions / Sarah Lucy Brown/ Charlotte Bond
The television presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named two Suffolk villages as among the best in England.
Mr Robinson, who has worked on BBC documentaries including The Last Journey of the Magna Carta King, and Pubs, Ponds and Power: The Story of the Village named West Stow and Lavenham among his favourites in the magazine Country Life.
The Britain's Most Historic Towns presenter chose West Stow for its connection to the Dark Ages.
In the 1960s, a team of archaeologists excavated the remains of a village dating from potentially as far back as 400AD. While all the timber had vanished, the buildings left an impression in the ground which they could use to work out the plan of the village.
This was enough to inspire experimental archaeologists to reconstruct these ancient buildings and their contents on the original sites. The rebuilt village stands to this day, giving visitors a chance to explore the origins of the English village and the English themselves.
Mr Robinson picked the village of Lavenham for its later history. He tells us that in 1524, the then town had the 14th highest tax return in the country, more than the now substantial towns of Lincoln, Gloster, or York.
This is because of its then pre-eminence in the wool trade, which once dominated this part of the world. The fine timber-framed halls in the village are a result of this wealth.
Other villages listed in the Villages by the Sea presenter's Country Life article include Castle Acre, in Norfolk, which is a fine example of early Norman architecture, Gainsthorpe in Lincolnshire, which is little more than a set of bumps in the ground nowadays, and Robin Hood’s Bay, in North Yorkshire, which was known for its rebelliousness.
He also picked Clovelly, in Devon, Milton Abbas in Dorset, Cromford in Derbyshire, Sutton-in-the-Isle in Cambridgeshire, and Collyweston, in Northamptonshire.