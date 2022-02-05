News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

TV presenter names two Suffolk villages as among England's best

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM February 5, 2022
TV presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named Lavenham and West Stow as among his favourite English villages

TV presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named Lavenham and West Stow as among his favourite English villages - Credit: BBC / Purple Productions / Sarah Lucy Brown/ Charlotte Bond

The television presenter and archaeologist Ben Robinson has named two Suffolk villages as among the best in England.

Mr Robinson, who has worked on BBC documentaries including The Last Journey of the Magna Carta King, and Pubs, Ponds and Power: The Story of the Village named West Stow and Lavenham among his favourites in the magazine Country Life. 

Ben Robinson, presenter of the BBC Two show Villages by the Sea

Ben Robinson, presenter of the BBC Two show Villages by the Sea - Credit: BBC / Purple Productions / Sarah

The Britain's Most Historic Towns presenter chose West Stow for its connection to the Dark Ages. 

The Anglo Saxon village at West Stow Country Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Anglo Saxon village at West Stow Country Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

In the 1960s, a team of archaeologists excavated the remains of a village dating from potentially as far back as 400AD. While all the timber had vanished, the buildings left an impression in the ground which they could use to work out the plan of the village. 

West Stow Friends reenactment of Yule Festival at the Saxon Village. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

West Stow Friends reenactment of Yule Festival at the Saxon Village. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

This was enough to inspire experimental archaeologists to reconstruct these ancient buildings and their contents on the original sites. The rebuilt village stands to this day, giving visitors a chance to explore the origins of the English village and the English themselves. 

Historical buildings in Lavenham PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lavenham was once the 14th richest town in England - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Robinson picked the village of Lavenham for its later history. He tells us that in 1524, the then town had the 14th highest tax return in the country, more than the now substantial towns of Lincoln, Gloster, or York.

Historical buildings in Lavenham PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lavenham War Memorial - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This is because of its then pre-eminence in the wool trade, which once dominated this part of the world. The fine timber-framed halls in the village are a result of this wealth.

Historical buildings in Lavenham PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lavenham is the best place to see timber-framed buildings in the county - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Chaplin wins it as Town beat Gills
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns
  1. 4 Father pushed shopper to the floor in Sainsbury's after parenting row
  2. 5 Community hall that starred in hit BBC TV show demolished
  3. 6 Woman chased through woodland in Bury St Edmunds
  4. 7 All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  5. 8 Tributes to 'brilliant mum' and 'outstanding public servant' Lisa, 44
  6. 9 Bad timing? Town are still heavy favourites for a reason
  7. 10 Why did Thomas Mills not have an Ofsted inspection for more than 10 years?

Other villages listed in the Villages by the Sea presenter's Country Life article include Castle Acre, in Norfolk, which is a fine example of early Norman architecture, Gainsthorpe in Lincolnshire, which is little more than a set of bumps in the ground nowadays, and Robin Hood’s Bay, in North Yorkshire, which was known for its rebelliousness.

He also picked Clovelly, in Devon, Milton Abbas in Dorset, Cromford in Derbyshire, Sutton-in-the-Isle in Cambridgeshire, and Collyweston, in Northamptonshire.

Lavenham News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whitehall, Rochelle Humes and Jeremy Lynch have stayed in Suffolk in the last year

Suffolk Live News

7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School

Education News

Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon