The sky's the limit for Ben, 22, after securing commercial pilot licence

A 22-year-old from Walberswick has achieved his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

At the age of 17, Ben Rourke gained his full pilot's licence having funded his lessons by developing websites and creating apps while doing his A-levels.

Ben’s mum, Marie Rourke, said: “He used to go plane spotting with his uncle at a young age, and he loved this sort of transport.

Ben Rourke and his mum Marie - Credit: Marie Rourke

“Ben wanted to be a pilot and, when he was 14 years old, he joined Air Cadets and helped at the gliding club.”

The Honourable Company of Air Pilots awarded Ben with a scholarship, which enabled him to get a private pilot’s licence in 2017.

Ben’s next goal was to get a commercial pilot’s licence, which he finally achieved this July.

Ben took part in a three-month training course in Scotland, passed 14 theory exams, a five-hour night rating course, and 150 hours of flight time to get his licence.

He said: “It's more about the journey itself as opposed to getting there at the end.”

Ben has also written a book called My Journey to the Flightdeck: Part 1 - Spreading My Winds and hopes to inspire others.

He said: “If you think you can do it, if you even have half an idea that you might be able to do something, then you should naturally go ahead with what you really want.”

Ben’s dream is to fly commercially for an airline, and also to help other people get into aviation.

He said: “Some people might not have the resources to do so, and it'd be really good to even run some sort of scholarship or help raise some funds to help other people who might not necessarily have money to make their dreams come true.”

Ben said that his parents, as well as everybody from the village, have been very supportive and understanding.

Ms Rourke said: “We've always pushed Ben and sort of helped him along the way. He is very hard-working and focused on going to the next stages with his dreams, and we help him as much as we can.”