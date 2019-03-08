Campaign for skate park in memory of Ben Wragge 'making progress'

A project to build a skate park in memory of Suffolk schoolboy Ben Wragge is 'making progress' Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A campaign to build a new skate park in memory of a Suffolk schoolboy who died in a tragic air rifle accident is "making progress" as volunteers search for a suitable site.

The group hoping to build a skate park in Thurston in memory of Ben Wragge. Ben's mum, Claire is pictured (centre) Picture: ARCHANT The group hoping to build a skate park in Thurston in memory of Ben Wragge. Ben's mum, Claire is pictured (centre) Picture: ARCHANT

Ben Wragge, was killed in May 1, 2016, in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, after a homemade air rifle held by a lifelong friend accidentally discharged and hit him in the neck.

The 13-year-old, who was a student at Thurston Community College, was fatally struck while playing with a group of boys at a friend's house in the Suffolk village.

The teenager was a keen skateboarder and following his death a campaign was launched to build a skate park in his memory.

The campaign, led by Ben's mum Claire Wragge, has faced many obstacles but volunteers are determined to build a new skate park in Thurston.

Ben Wragge was a keen skateboarder Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Ben Wragge was a keen skateboarder Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A total of £23,000 has so far been raised for the project, but the volunteers behind the scheme have now applied to become a registered charity.

Operating as the Ben Wragge Skate Park Charity, the organisation will be better placed to apply for grants.

In a Facebook update, Ms Wragge said discussions are ongoing for a suitable site for the skate park.

"We are working with the parish council, who have reviewed all all potential locations in the village," she said.

Gabby, winners of BurySOUND 2019, will perform Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY Gabby, winners of BurySOUND 2019, will perform Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

"The parish council want to provide more recreational facilities in the village. Their ambition is to acquire a large site for a range of recreational activites and they support the idea of a skate park.

"There is a possible site that may be available at the rear of the community college. The site was originally earmarked for a primary school but this is now to be built elsewhere."

Ms Wragge also thanked the community for their support for the project.

"A big thank you to all our supporters, we are making progress. It has not been easy and there is still much to do but with your help - we will build a skate park in Thurston."

Fundraising for the project is continuing and the third annual Benni's Chill is being held on Saturday, June 29 at The Victoria pub in Thurston, with a host of artists and bands set to perform.

This year's headliners Thy Last Drop will be joined by an array of young talent including BurySound 2019 winner Gabby, along with Kelodown, The Catch, Dusky Sunday and Phoebe Austin.