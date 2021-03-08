News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Village shares the love with walking trail

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:53 PM March 8, 2021   
Bentley village has decorated its windows

Villagers in Bentley have been decorating their windows during the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

A south Suffolk village has been sharing the love with a decorative walking trail.

Bentley villagers were asked to decorate their windows during Christmas and Valentine's Day and dutifully set about making arty scenes for those passing by. 

Bentley village has decorated its windows

There have been some colourful window displays in Bentley - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

Organisers Nicky Moxey, Sue Telling, and Alison Partridge have received amazing feedback from kids and adults, alike, wanting to spread the cheer. 

Nicky said: "People have just loved it and really appreciated the thought and creativity that's gone into it. 

"It's lovely to take kids and get them out in the fresh air and build the spirit of the village up.

Bentley village in Suffolk has decorated its windows

Bentley village in Suffolk has decorated its windows - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

"We live in a really beautiful area and we've got walking trails for three miles outside the village but they're a bit muddy right now.

"So this is a great way to get out and walk on the pavement."

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  3. 3 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Everything you need to know about East Anglia’s secret underground hideaway 
  3. 6 Village pub plans dining experience expansion
  4. 7 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
  5. 8 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
  6. 9 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  7. 10 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

The village will also be decorating its windows in the run-up to Easter and hopes more children and adults get involved. 

Bentley village in Suffolk has decorated its windows

Bentley Stores is one of the places to have decorated its windows - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield that has been turned down for development by t

Planning and Development

'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture

Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus