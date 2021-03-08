Published: 3:53 PM March 8, 2021

Villagers in Bentley have been decorating their windows during the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

A south Suffolk village has been sharing the love with a decorative walking trail.

Bentley villagers were asked to decorate their windows during Christmas and Valentine's Day and dutifully set about making arty scenes for those passing by.

There have been some colourful window displays in Bentley - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

Organisers Nicky Moxey, Sue Telling, and Alison Partridge have received amazing feedback from kids and adults, alike, wanting to spread the cheer.

Nicky said: "People have just loved it and really appreciated the thought and creativity that's gone into it.

"It's lovely to take kids and get them out in the fresh air and build the spirit of the village up.

Bentley village in Suffolk has decorated its windows - Credit: Supplied by Nicky Moxey

"We live in a really beautiful area and we've got walking trails for three miles outside the village but they're a bit muddy right now.

"So this is a great way to get out and walk on the pavement."

The village will also be decorating its windows in the run-up to Easter and hopes more children and adults get involved.