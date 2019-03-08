Bus driver smashed into Grade II-listed house with schoolchildren on board

A bus driver who drove into a Grade II-listed home in Hadleigh has been fined £4,000 after pleading guilty to careless driving.

On December 1, 2018, 73-year-old Paul Elmer was driving the bus in Benton Street when he hit the overhanging first floor of a house, sending debris falling onto the pavement below.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Instead of stopping at the scene, Elmer, of Drapers Close, Hadleigh, continued on his bus route.

He was later charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report it.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 5, Elmer pleaded guilty to all three offences and was ordered to pay a £4,000 fine, as well as a £40 victim surcharge and £100 in costs.

Elmer also received five points on his licence.