Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

CCTV released in Colchester criminal damage appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 April 2019

Essex Police are searching for this man in relation to a string of criminal damages in Berechurch Road in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are searching for this man in relation to a string of criminal damages in Berechurch Road in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police are searching for a man in Colchester following a string of incidents in the town on an evening in February.

The man was seen walking along Berechurch Road in Colchester, near to Broadfield Motor Sales garage on the evening of Tuesday, February 26.

It is said that the man proceeded to kick two cars, before causing damage to a door inside the Britannia Gurkha Restaurant and Bar on the corner of Meyrick Crescent.

Reports also say that the man’s rampage continued as he attacked a bus, causing it to stop before boarding it and assaulting a passenger on board.

Those who recognise the man pictured should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/31403/19 or do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

CCTV released in Colchester criminal damage appeal

Essex Police are searching for this man in relation to a string of criminal damages in Berechurch Road in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

WATCH: All aboard! Thrill-seekers get first taste of Pleasurewood Hills’ newest roller coaster

Thrill-seekers enjoyed their first taste of the new Pleasurewood Hills roller coaster, 'Egg-spress'. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Slice of multi-million pound fund to help region’s rough sleepers

East Suffolk Council has received a £200,000 government grant to help rough sleepers in the region. Picture: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists