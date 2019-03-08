CCTV released in Colchester criminal damage appeal

Essex Police are searching for this man in relation to a string of criminal damages in Berechurch Road in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police are searching for a man in Colchester following a string of incidents in the town on an evening in February.

The man was seen walking along Berechurch Road in Colchester, near to Broadfield Motor Sales garage on the evening of Tuesday, February 26.

It is said that the man proceeded to kick two cars, before causing damage to a door inside the Britannia Gurkha Restaurant and Bar on the corner of Meyrick Crescent.

Reports also say that the man’s rampage continued as he attacked a bus, causing it to stop before boarding it and assaulting a passenger on board.

Those who recognise the man pictured should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/31403/19 or do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.