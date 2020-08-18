Jogger in life-threatening condition after being hit by car

Berechurch Road in Colchester is closed following a crash this morning where a jogger was involved in a collision with a car.

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision while out jogging in Colchester.

Essex Police were called at 6.35am on Tuesday, August 18 to reports of a crash between a black Audi S3 and a man in Berechurch Road.

The man was out jogging when he was hit and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

The road has remained closed throughout the morning as police conduct their enquiries. People were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Essex Police, quoting incident 152 of 18/02.