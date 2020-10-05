Bernard Matthews introduces new measures as coronavirus cases rise

Bernard Matthews in Holton, where there is an ongoing coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Staff at a Bernard Matthews Factory in Suffolk have introduced new measures after the number of coronavirus infections among the workforce rose further.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new measures come as a further 18 workers at the factory in Holton, near Halesworth, have been confirmed to have contracted the virus since the outbreak began.

Of those 53 people who have now tested positive, 39 are currently self-isolating after some staff finished their self-isolation period.

The majority of new cases are among staff who live in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, a Suffolk County Council spokesman said.

You may also want to watch:

In a bid to combat the outbreak, bosses have now introduced new entrances to the building to aid a one-way system throughout the site, while break times are being staggered and more working “bubbles” have been created. Bus marshals have also been rolled out on the firm’s free staff transport, all in addition to measures first put in place in March.

The majority of staff have returned negative test results since the outbreak began, and food production and safety is unaffected, according to Suffolk County Council.

Officials from Suffolk County Council, Public Health Suffolk, Public Health England, Public Health Norfolk, East Suffolk Council, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Bernard Matthews are continuing to work together to manage the situation.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, said: “I welcome the additional measures Bernard Matthews’ management team has put in place to control this outbreak. They’ve acted quickly and are working well with public health colleagues.

“These additional measures, both within the factory and on their staff transport, add to the strong and clear messages we have been giving to their staff and the wider public.

“Everyone must remain alert and keep following the social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing advice. Together, we will be able to stop the spread of Covid-19.”