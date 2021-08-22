Top five Suffolk escape rooms according to Trip Advisor
If the last year has taught us anything it is that spending time together with friends and family is invaluable.
And after months of waiting, escape rooms have reopened around Suffolk allowing groups of friends to problem solve together in an attempt to crack a series of codes and escape within the time frame.
Here we bring you the five best escape rooms in Suffolk according to Trip Advisor:
Escape Rooms Suffolk
The escape room, near Bury St Edmunds has currently got 184 reviews on Trip Advisor with 183 of users rating it as "excellent".
There are two rooms, The Dollhouse and The Vault, which are both scary and challenging, and those brave enough to take on the challenge have 60 minutes to escape.
One reviewer said: "We played as a couple and had an excellent time trying to escape the Doll House room - helped (when needed) by our fantastic, friendly host, Bryony.
"Thank you Escape Rooms Suffolk for a wonderful time - WE WILL BE BACK!"
Where: Escape Rooms Suffolk, Unit 1, Harlequin Park, Kenny Hill, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 8DS
Cost: Four players - £23 per person
Ipswich Escape Rooms
The Ipswich Escape Rooms has two fantastic stories to chose from, Search for the Holy Grail and The Secret Clubhouse with those who enter given 60 minutes to find their way out.
If you fancy doing an escape room but can't travel to one then Ipswich escape rooms offer play at home games to keep everyone entertained.
One review said: "Birthday treat with the girls and OMG we had so much fun! Its amazing and we really have now got the bug. Looking forward to our next escape room."
Where: Sudbury House, Dencora Business Centre, 36 White House Road, Ipswich, IP1 5LT
Cost: Four players - £21 per person
Escape Ipswich
Primarily focusing on code-breaking, symbolism and association problems The Da Vinci Room will offer an interesting challenge for new and returning players alike.
One review said: "The whole experience was fantastic this was my first escape room and I can't wait to return. Staff were great very helpful and explained everything very well."
Where: Unit 3 The Old Unicorn, Orwell Place, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1BB
Cost: £20 per person
D S Escape Rooms
DS escape rooms has three rooms for you to chose from, with the most popular being the Elude room.
One visitor said: "Really well thought through and varied puzzles with nice touches. Will definitely be booking another one with DS. Highly recommend."
Where: unit 26, Menta Business Centre, 21-27 Hollands Rd, Haverhill CB9 8PU
Cost: £16 per person
EO Escape Rooms
A relatively new escape room to Sudbury, which has already proven to be a massive hit with both the local people and those travelling to the area with five challenging rooms.
The family run escape rooms was shortlisted for an Innovation Award at the Babergh Innovation Awards 2020 having only been open nine weeks prior.
A happy visitor said: "From my initial enquiries to the day of our visit, the communication, friendliness and overall experience provided by Kelly and her team, was second to none."
Where:
Unit 1, Drury Drive, Woodhall Business Park, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1WH
Cost: Four player game - £20 per person
All five escape rooms has received a five star rating on Trip Advisor and have been ordered by the amount of excellent reviews by customers.