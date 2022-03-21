News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:08 PM March 21, 2022
Southwold has a high number of people who own second homes

The eight best places to live in Suffolk have been revealed after a recent poll - Credit: Archant

Eight towns and villages in Suffolk have been declared the best places to live in the county in a new online poll.

The poll, conducted by the website Muddy Stilettos, asked readers for their views. But do you agree with the findings?

Here is the list of the eight locations selected:

1. Southwold

The seaside town of Southwold, which was also included in a national newspaper's list of the most upmarket seaside towns in Britain, was picked as number one by readers of the Muddy Stilettos. 

Readers described living in Southwold as like being "on holiday every day".

The coastal town was ranked highly because of its "fabulous architecture, great pubs, hot hotels, sandy bay and colourful beach huts".

2. Bury St Edmunds 

The west Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds was ranked in second place and was nicknamed "the jewel in the crown of Suffolk" by one reader. 

Bury St Edmunds is home to the Abbey Gardens

Bury St Edmunds is home to the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Readers highlighted the number of independent shops, the lively food and arts scene and the busy streets. 

3. Woodbridge 

Living in Woodbridge is like enjoying "all the best bits of the gentrified Suffolk without the price tag" according to Muddy Stilettos. 

Woodbridge town centre appears to be doing well after the problems of the last two years.

Woodbridge was ranked as the third best place to live in Suffolk after a recent poll - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Woodbridge is situated alongside the River Deben, and is about eight miles from the coast and it has a selection of pubs, restaurants and shops. 

4. Beccles 

Situated inland on the River Waveney, Beccles was also selected as one of the best places to live in Suffolk.

According to the Muddy Stilettos those looking to buy in the market town near the Norfolk border will "get more property for their buck". 

5. Long Melford 

Located near Sudbury, Long Melford has a celebrated high street with top quality galleries and antique centres to plenty of period properties and not one but two stately homes.

View of the Holy Trinity Church from Long Melford green

View of the Holy Trinity Church from Long Melford green - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Muddy Stilettos described the village as a "prime relocation territory" that has "got it going on". 

6. Framlingham 

Home to Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, the central Suffolk town has sublime castle views and is surrounded by the county's best countryside according to Muddy Stilettos. 

The Yuletide adventure quest is being held at Framlingham Castle from this weekend

Framlingham Castle is visited by thousands of people every year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

7. East Bergholt 

East Bergholt claimed seventh place and is said to be a popular place to live for those who commute into the capital. 

St Mary's Church in East Bergholt

St Mary's Church in East Bergholt - Credit: Archant

8. Polstead

Located three miles northeast of Nayland, the village of Polstead was also named as one of the best places to live in the county. 

Lady Clare visits Polstead community shop run by volunteers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Polstead community shop which is run by volunteers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Muddy Stilettos said: "We've cherry-picked this quintessential Suffolk village due to its pleasing amount of thatched cottages, historic church, beautiful rural setting and manor house thrown in for good measure."

