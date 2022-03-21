Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?
- Credit: Archant
Eight towns and villages in Suffolk have been declared the best places to live in the county in a new online poll.
The poll, conducted by the website Muddy Stilettos, asked readers for their views. But do you agree with the findings?
Here is the list of the eight locations selected:
1. Southwold
The seaside town of Southwold, which was also included in a national newspaper's list of the most upmarket seaside towns in Britain, was picked as number one by readers of the Muddy Stilettos.
Readers described living in Southwold as like being "on holiday every day".
The coastal town was ranked highly because of its "fabulous architecture, great pubs, hot hotels, sandy bay and colourful beach huts".
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road
- 2 Work set to start on new 1,250-home development
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack
- 4 Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk
- 5 Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected
- 6 Homes and new vet's surgery to be built on £595k site
- 7 Former Town star Nydam announces retirement
- 8 Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
- 9 North Stander: Facing another season in a division we don't belong
- 10 'They caused us so many problems'.... Oxford boss on Blues
2. Bury St Edmunds
The west Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds was ranked in second place and was nicknamed "the jewel in the crown of Suffolk" by one reader.
Readers highlighted the number of independent shops, the lively food and arts scene and the busy streets.
3. Woodbridge
Living in Woodbridge is like enjoying "all the best bits of the gentrified Suffolk without the price tag" according to Muddy Stilettos.
Woodbridge is situated alongside the River Deben, and is about eight miles from the coast and it has a selection of pubs, restaurants and shops.
4. Beccles
Situated inland on the River Waveney, Beccles was also selected as one of the best places to live in Suffolk.
According to the Muddy Stilettos those looking to buy in the market town near the Norfolk border will "get more property for their buck".
5. Long Melford
Located near Sudbury, Long Melford has a celebrated high street with top quality galleries and antique centres to plenty of period properties and not one but two stately homes.
Muddy Stilettos described the village as a "prime relocation territory" that has "got it going on".
6. Framlingham
Home to Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, the central Suffolk town has sublime castle views and is surrounded by the county's best countryside according to Muddy Stilettos.
7. East Bergholt
East Bergholt claimed seventh place and is said to be a popular place to live for those who commute into the capital.
8. Polstead
Located three miles northeast of Nayland, the village of Polstead was also named as one of the best places to live in the county.
Muddy Stilettos said: "We've cherry-picked this quintessential Suffolk village due to its pleasing amount of thatched cottages, historic church, beautiful rural setting and manor house thrown in for good measure."