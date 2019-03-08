Where can you get the best Sunday roast in Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 13:01 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 18 August 2019
A food loving duo are on a mission to find the tastiest roast dinner in Suffolk.
Ben Jessop and Tom Baker have given up their Sunday's to sample roasts in Ipswich, Felixstowe and beyond, trying to find their favourite.
Since starting to review roast dinners at pubs and restaurants four months ago, Mr Jessop and Mr Baker have gained a large following on Instagram, so much so waiting staff often recognise them from their reviews.
Mr Jessop, who lives in Trimley St Mary and works full time in maritime transport, said: "It started off as a joke, we decided to try every different place selling roasts.
"Now pubs and restaurants are asking us to go and try theirs."
He is now keen to see if anyone can beat the roast they ate at the Ufford Crown which they gave a 9/10 using their special criteria.
They judge each roast on if the ingredients are sourced locally, the decor in the restaurant, the service they receive, the presentation of the meal and how well the meat is cooked.
"We want to see if anyone can offer us anything better than the Ufford Crown, we've got a list that has 40 names on and we are going to work our way through all of them," said Mr Jessop.
The lads who go by Boom Roasted on Instagram are keen to hear from any Suffolk foodies that can suggest a Sunday roast they need to try. You can get in touch with them via their Instagram account here.
For a bit of fun we have created a poll of all the pubs and restaurants that Boom Roasted have tried so far.
Vote to let us know which one you think serves the best sunday roast - or comment on this story on the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook page.
