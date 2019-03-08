An evening with Captain Corelli author Louis de Bernieres

Author Louis de Bernieres Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Best-selling author Louis de Bernieres will be talking about his life and works in an evening of music, poetry, tales and literary chat in Sudbury this summer.

Louis will be appearing at St Peter’s church arts centre in the heart of the town on July 25.

He will be accompanied by Norfolk musician Selina Hawker, with whom he teamed up last year to support her on her song ‘Trance’.

The pair met at the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics near Attleborough, where their daughters were training.

Since then the pair have worked together on recordings by Louis, who lives in Bungay and is best known for his novel ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ which was later turned into a film starring John Hurt, Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz.

Tickets for the show are £15 in advance or £18 on the door. There will be a bar and the venue is wheelchair friendly.

For more details go to the St Peter’s church website.