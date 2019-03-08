Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

An evening with Captain Corelli author Louis de Bernieres

PUBLISHED: 15:10 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 27 March 2019

Author Louis de Bernieres Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Author Louis de Bernieres Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Best-selling author Louis de Bernieres will be talking about his life and works in an evening of music, poetry, tales and literary chat in Sudbury this summer.

Louis will be appearing at St Peter’s church arts centre in the heart of the town on July 25.

He will be accompanied by Norfolk musician Selina Hawker, with whom he teamed up last year to support her on her song ‘Trance’.

The pair met at the Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics near Attleborough, where their daughters were training.

Since then the pair have worked together on recordings by Louis, who lives in Bungay and is best known for his novel ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ which was later turned into a film starring John Hurt, Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz.

Tickets for the show are £15 in advance or £18 on the door. There will be a bar and the venue is wheelchair friendly.

For more details go to the St Peter’s church website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Longer opening hours for new post office

Colchester Post Office in North Hill, Colchester which is to close on May 1, 2019 at 5.30pm. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

Former council offices to make way for 57 new homes

The former site Babergh District Council�s will be transformed into 57 new homes. Photo: BDC.

Hillyard proves he is a ‘big game player’ says Seasiders boss Watson

Felixstowe & Walton United players celebrate their second goal against Stowmarket Town. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD

Prisoner jailed for failing to return to Hollesley Bay after day release

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists