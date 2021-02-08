GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday

People across Suffolk make the most of the snow that fell amid Storm Darcy on Monday - here's a selection of the best pictures from our photographers and readers.
Children and families made the most of the weather throughout the county
- Credit: Laura Sukeforth
A snow-covered Felixstowe seafront. Temperatures are set to remain low throughout the week
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Pc Whitney Cole, of Suffolk police, was on patrol on Monday morning
- Credit: Suffolk police
Further snow is expected to fall until Thursday, though temperatures are not expected to rise until at least the end of the week.
Steven Shimmings took his camera in the woods near Hollesley
- Credit: Steven Shimmings
The treacherous conditions resulted in travel chaos in the county as police responded to several incidents on roads.
Emily Olding's daughter Isabella, 11 months, enjoyed waddling in the snow
- Credit: Emily Olding
Children across the county made the most of the weather to build snowmen
- Credit: Scarica Cecere
Felixstowe seafront saw its fair share of snow
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ruby-Blu built her own igloo in the snow
- Credit: Zoey Palmer
Further snow from Storm Darcy is expected to fall
- Credit: Twitter/jcsuffolk111
A family sledging in the snow in Woodbridge
- Credit: Laura Sukeforth
Empty benches in Felixstowe as snow continues to fall due to Storm Darcy
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
