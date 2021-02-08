News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:16 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 7:53 PM February 8, 2021
Snow is expected to fall in Suffolk until Thursday

Snow is expected to fall in Suffolk until Thursday - Credit: Ashley Pickering

People across Suffolk make the most of the snow that fell amid Storm Darcy on Monday - here's a selection of the best pictures from our photographers and readers.

Children and families made the most of the weather throughout the county

Children and families made the most of the weather throughout the county - Credit: Laura Sukeforth

A snow-covered Felixstowe seafront. Temperatures are set to remain low throughout the week

A snow-covered Felixstowe seafront. Temperatures are set to remain low throughout the week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pc Whitney Cole of Suffolk police was on patrol

Pc Whitney Cole, of Suffolk police, was on patrol on Monday morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Further snow is expected to fall until Thursday, though temperatures are not expected to rise until at least the end of the week.

Steven Shimmings took his camera in the woods near Hollesley

Steven Shimmings took his camera in the woods near Hollesley - Credit: Steven Shimmings

The treacherous conditions resulted in travel chaos in the county as police responded to several incidents on roads.

Emily Olding's daughter Isabella, 11 months, enjoyed waddling in the snow

Emily Olding's daughter Isabella, 11 months, enjoyed waddling in the snow - Credit: Emily Olding

Children across the county made the most of the weather to build snowmen

Children across the county made the most of the weather to build snowmen - Credit: Scarica Cecere

Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe seafront saw its fair share of snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ruby-Blu built her own igloo in the snow

Ruby-Blu built her own igloo in the snow - Credit: Zoey Palmer

A dog makes the most of a snow drift in Oulton Broad

Further snow from Storm Darcy is expected to fall - Credit: Twitter/jcsuffolk111

A family sledging in the snow in Woodbridge

A family sledging in the snow in Woodbridge - Credit: Laura Sukeforth

Empty benches in Felixstowe as snow continues to fall due to Storm Darcy

Empty benches in Felixstowe as snow continues to fall due to Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David 'Henry Lane has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Building work has begun at the new Aldi site in Europa Way, Ipswich.

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Charlie Duff, wanted by Suffolk police

Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Craig Robinson and Dudley enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus