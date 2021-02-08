GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday

Gallery

Published: 7:16 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 7:53 PM February 8, 2021

Snow is expected to fall in Suffolk until Thursday - Credit: Ashley Pickering

People across Suffolk make the most of the snow that fell amid Storm Darcy on Monday - here's a selection of the best pictures from our photographers and readers.

Children and families made the most of the weather throughout the county - Credit: Laura Sukeforth

A snow-covered Felixstowe seafront. Temperatures are set to remain low throughout the week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pc Whitney Cole, of Suffolk police, was on patrol on Monday morning - Credit: Suffolk police

Further snow is expected to fall until Thursday, though temperatures are not expected to rise until at least the end of the week.

Steven Shimmings took his camera in the woods near Hollesley - Credit: Steven Shimmings

The treacherous conditions resulted in travel chaos in the county as police responded to several incidents on roads.

Emily Olding's daughter Isabella, 11 months, enjoyed waddling in the snow - Credit: Emily Olding

Children across the county made the most of the weather to build snowmen - Credit: Scarica Cecere

Felixstowe seafront saw its fair share of snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ruby-Blu built her own igloo in the snow - Credit: Zoey Palmer

Further snow from Storm Darcy is expected to fall - Credit: Twitter/jcsuffolk111

A family sledging in the snow in Woodbridge - Credit: Laura Sukeforth

Empty benches in Felixstowe as snow continues to fall due to Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



