Inquest opens into death of Suffolk mum, 37

10 August, 2019 - 07:30
Suffolk Coroner's Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 37-year-old woman from Needham Market.

Bethany Lightbody died at Ipswich Hospital on May 2, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard on Friday.

A few days earlier, on April 29, Ms Lightbody's mother received a call to suggest the 37-year-old had not arrived to collect her daughter, the inquest heard.

Ms Lightbody's mother went to her daughter's home at around 3.30pm and discovered she was seriously ill.

Paramedics were called, and the 37-year-old was taken to Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance.

On arrival, medics said she had cerebral infarction - which can result from a blockage or narrowing in the arteries supplying blood and oxygen to the brain.

She died a few days later on Thursday, May 2.

Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the inquest, scheduling a full hearing for January 15, 2020.

