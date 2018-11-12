Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO Archant

A woman has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of a front seat passenger in her car.

Bethany Sanders is accused of causing the death by careless driving of 17-year-old Isabelle Cottrell in a collision on the outskirts of Hadleigh last summer.

The crash happened on the A1071, near the junction of Coram Street, at about 10pm on Saturday, June 17.

Miss Cottrell, known as Izzy, from Boxford, was the front seat passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa driven by the 22-year-old towards Ipswich.

The teenager, a Colchester Institute bricklaying student, was treated by an ambulance crew but died at the scene.

Sanders, of Homefield, Boxford, who sustained minor injuries, entered no plea during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She was released on unconditional bail until a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.