Girl, 7, blinded by brain tumour is star of the show at family music festival

Published: 11:30 AM August 3, 2021

Betsy (left) with sisters Ava and Faith helped spread awareness of brain tumours in children at the Raver Tots festival at Maldon - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A seven-year-old girl, who was blinded by a brain tumour, was a VIP guest at a music festival.

Betsy Griffin, a social media superstar in the making, was attending the Raver Tots Festival in Maldon with her family.

Betsy was diagnosed after her family started to notice her eyesight was deteriorating and that she was sleeping more in the daytime.

After visits to the GP and opticians it became clear that Betsy had damage to her pituitary gland as a result of being diagnosed with an inoperable diffuse optic nerve glioma.

This did not stop her having fun at the music festival as she got to meet with bands and dance with DJs, including DJ Archie - 'the world's youngest DJ' at six-years-old.

Betsy with DJ Archie and sister Ava - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Betsy's mum, Rochelle Griffin, said: “Betsy was in her element at the festival.

"She loves dancing, but actually loves singing even more.

"She has a very eclectic taste in music and, because of her visual impairment, enjoys getting her Amazon Alexa to help her source new tracks to listen to."

Ava and Betsy Griffin - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Betsy, has her own YouTube channel where she posts positive and inspiring videos, and is currently working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of its Stop the Devastation campaign.

“My daughter is a super confident little girl, as is evidenced by her Betsy’s Positive Videos on YouTube, and she really enjoyed the opportunity to raise awareness of the desperate need for greater funding for research into brain tumours," Mrs Griffin added.

“Betsy underwent 18 months of gruelling chemotherapy which left her with hair loss, and on a feeding tube after losing an incredible amount of weight.

Betsy's family noticed she had difficulty with her sight when she was two-years-old - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

"And after all the suffering Betsy went through, the chemotherapy didn’t help and the tumour was actually found to have grown not long after she completed the treatment.”

As well as coping with being severely visually impaired, Betsy, from Chorleywood, also has to take daily hormone replacement for growth, cortisol and thyroid function.

Betsy also appealed to festival-goers to join in by doing a hand stop selfie, posting it on social media with #NoMore and then donate £5 to 70085.