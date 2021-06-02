Woodbridge grandmother celebrates 100th birthday in style

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2021

A grandmother who has lived in Suffolk for more than six decades was reunited with her family to celebrate her 100th birthday in style.

Bette Nuttall, who has lived in Woodbridge for 60 years turned 100 on Monday, May 17, putting her 100 years down to "exercising and eating well".

To celebrate her special day, the Highlands Care Home in Woodbridge, where she is a resident, and her family organised a special birthday party for her outside in the gardens.

When asked what is the secret to a long and happy life, Mrs Nuttall said: “Well I have just always eaten really well and kept healthy.

"I have always been active and exercised a lot all my life."

After raising her two children Mrs Nuttall was looking for a fresh challenge and decided to take over the employment agency, Find a Job, based in Ipswich.

Mrs Nuttall worked hard to expand it as it became one of East Anglia's biggest employment agencies, winning many accolades.

Mrs Nuttall was a war-time bride of a Royal Navy officer. She said it was a peripatetic existence at first, racing to be reunited with her husband wherever his ship docked in the UK.

Bette Nuttall was given this amazing cake for her 100th birthday - Credit: Highlands Care Home

She took jobs as the situation allowed and has interesting tales of being shunted into railway sidings as trains rushed to deploy the troops ready for D-Day.

Mrs Nuttall's granddaughter, Gemma Seakins, was so pleased they could be together to celebrate her grandmother's special day.

"It really was a momentous day and it was wonderful to see Granny looking so well," Mrs Seakins said.

"Many thanks to Highlands for enabling us to have a get together and for all your generosity to Granny.

"The cake was magnificent and delicious."