News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

80s star Betty Boo added to Suffolk festival line-up

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2022
Betty Boo

80s star Betty Boo will be performing at the Primadonna Festival at the Food Museum in Stowmarket. - Credit: Betty Boo

80s and 90s star Betty Boo has been revealed as another act at the Primadonna Festival, in Stowmarket.

The artist, who featured on The Beatmasters’ Top 10 single - Hey DJ/I Can't Dance (To That Music You're Playing), joins a line-up including La Roux member Elly Jackson and Baby Queen.

Betty Boo will be performing live on the main stage on Sunday July 31, which coincides with the festival's initiative of free tickets for Suffolk residents on the day.

Baby Queen will perform at the John Peel Centre at 8pm, entry is free with a Primadonna wristband or £10.

The festival runs from July 29-31 at the Food Museum.      

Festival director, Catherine Riley, said: “'We're so excited to have two absolute queens gracing the stage at Primadonna this year: Baby Queen on Friday night and Betty Boo on Sunday are both perfect picks for Primadonna: strident, fun and super-talented.

"And we've got more names to announce for Saturday and a flash sale for Saturday day tickets, now just £20. It's going to be an amazing weekend and I can't wait to get the party started.”

More information and how to book tickets can be found here.

Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Lottery ticket

Suffolk Live News

Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Victorian era end-terrace cottage on Church Street, Orford, which is for sale with 2-bed annex for £925k

'Abandoned' cottage and studio up for sale after huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A Bury St Edmunds cinema is starting dog-friendly screenings 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk cinema to allow dog owners to bring their pets to watch films

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
American backer Mark Steed talks to fans at Needham Market

Football

'I just don't operate that way' - Town owner Steed tells it straight

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon