Sudden death victim named as two murder suspects released without charge

Beverley O'Connor, 55, from Burnham-on-Crouch, was found in a property in Blackwater Close in the town on June 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two murder suspects were released without charge as Essex Police named the woman found dead at her home in Burnham-on-Crouch.

Beverley O'Connor, 55, from Burnham-on-Crouch in the Dengie peninsula, was found seriously injured at a home in Blackwater Close on the morning of June 9.

Ms O'Connor was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Detectives investigating her death have now concluded there was no third-party invovlvement and are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

A file will now be prepared with the coroner's office.

Ms O'Connor's next-of-kin have been informed.

In the wake of Ms O'Connor's death, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder on June 9.

These two men were released without charge and are no longer under suspicion of any involvement in the death.