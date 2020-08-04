E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Assault suspect bailed following A14 closure incident involving pregnant woman

PUBLISHED: 12:08 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 04 August 2020

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with an alleged assault on a pregnant woman.

Police closed part of the A14 after a pregnant woman was reportedly involved in a domestic incident in which a car window was smashed.

Officers received a report of an assault on a woman in her 30s at about 6.20pm on Sunday, August 2.

The woman, who was driving at the time, was said to be involved in a domestic incident with a man, and that a window was broken.

The car stopped on the A14 at Beyton and the man left the vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers conducted an extensive search, which necessitated the closure of the A14 in the interests of safety.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Clay Road, Bury St Edmunds, earlier the next morning.

He has been released on police bail until August 23.

