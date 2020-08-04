Assault suspect bailed following A14 closure incident involving pregnant woman
PUBLISHED: 12:08 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 04 August 2020
Archant
A man has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with an alleged assault on a pregnant woman.
Police closed part of the A14 after a pregnant woman was reportedly involved in a domestic incident in which a car window was smashed.
Officers received a report of an assault on a woman in her 30s at about 6.20pm on Sunday, August 2.
The woman, who was driving at the time, was said to be involved in a domestic incident with a man, and that a window was broken.
The car stopped on the A14 at Beyton and the man left the vehicle.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers conducted an extensive search, which necessitated the closure of the A14 in the interests of safety.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Clay Road, Bury St Edmunds, earlier the next morning.
He has been released on police bail until August 23.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.